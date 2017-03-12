Solon lauds trade fair

Congresswoman Jocelyn Limkaichong, vicechair of the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurial Development, commended the recently held 2nd Dagit: Arts and Crafts Trade Fair in Robinson’s Place Dumaguete for providing an opportunity to local artists and craftsmen to market their products.

The event was organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – Negros Oriental and featured more than 30 exhibitors representing arts, music, and handicraft industries. Limkaichong said the exhibitors can be considered as part of the country’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and her committee in Congress has jurisdiction on matters related to entrepreneurial development and establishment and continuity, viability and growth of MSMEs. She reiterated the government’s commitment to help MSMEs in line the President Duterte’s advocacy for entrepreneurship as alternative for employment.