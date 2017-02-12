Solon pushes for free dialysis for poor

Provincial Board Member Atty. Arturo Umbac is pushing for free dialysis of indigent patients in the province. While expenses will be shouldered by the Capitol, he did not specify where the cost will be charged.

He also sought to improve social services particularly health care. Addressing the Board during his privilege speech, he said this move is long overdue since a huge chunk of the province’s budget has been allocated for health services.

Part of the social services that he is pushing for is the province’s disaster risk reduction. The Board is currently looking at establishing an office solely dedicated to this. It would oversee all communication and other services in case of calamities.

Another initiative that Umbac called attention to during the weekly Provincial Board meeting was better monitoring of youth with special needs.