UMALOHOKAN

The Southeast Asian Games, also known as the SEA Games, is a biennial multi-sport event involving participants from the current 11 countries of Southeast Asia. The games is under regulation of the Southeast Asian Games Federation with supervision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia.

The Southeast Asian Games owes its origin to the South East Asian Peninsular Games or SEAP Games. On 22 May 1958, delegates from the countries in Southeast Asian Peninsula attending the Asian Games in Tokyo, Japan had a meeting and agreed to established a sport organization. The SEAP Games was conceptualized by Luang Sukhum Nayaoradit, then Vice-President of the Thailand Olympic Committee. The proposed rationale was that a regional sports events will help promote co-operation, understanding and relations among countries in the Southeast Asian region.

Six countries, Burma (Now Myanmar), Kampuchea (now Cambodia), Laos, Malaya (now Malaysia), Thailand and Vietnam were the founding members. These countries agreed to hold the Games biennially in June 1959 and SEAP Games Federations Committee was formed thereafter.

The first SEAP Games were held in Bangkok from 12-17 December 1959 comprising more that 527 athletes and officials from Thailand, Burma (now Myanmar), (now Myanmar), Malaya (now Malaysia), Singapore, South Vietnam and Laos participating in 12 sports.

At the 8th SEAP Games in 1975, the SEAP Federation considered the inclusion of Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines. These countries were formally admitted in 1977, the same year when SEAP Federation changed their name to Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF), and the games were known as the Southeast Asian Games. East Timor was admitted at the 22nd Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

The 2009 Southeast Asian Games was the first time Laos has ever hosted a Southeast Asian Games (Laos had previously declined hosting the 1965 Southeast Asian Peninsular Games citing financial difficulties). Running from 9-18 December, it has also commemorated the 50 years of the Southeast Asian Games, held in Vientiane, Laos.

The Southeast Asian Games logo was introduced during the 1959 edition in Bangkok, depicting six rings that represent the six founding members and was used until the 1997 edition in Jakarta. The number of rings increased to 10 during the 1999 edition in Brunei to reflect the inclusion of Singapore which was admitted into the Southeast Asian Games Federation in 1961 and Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines which joined the organization in 1977. The number of rings was again increased to 11 during the 2011 games in Indonesia to reflect the federation’s newest member, East Timor which was admitted in 2003.

Now, in the Southeast Asian Games, is held in the Philippines, and it seems the Philippines intends to gather the most number of gold medals. The Southeast Asian Games is good for Southeast Asian countries, because ethnically, They are of Malay stock and southern Chinese, whose physical build are similar. Otherwise in the Olympic where all athletes in the world will compete, they will be no match to the Caucasian and Black athletes, who are as big as a refrigerator.

Filipino athletes have won a total of ten Olympic medals (as of 2016 Summer Olympics), with boxing as the top medal-producing sport. No Filipino athlete has ever won a gold medal, making the Philippines the country that has won the second most medals without winning gold behind Malaysia (which have only 11 medals).

Congratulations to the Filipino athletes who have won the most number of gold medals, so far, in the Southeast Asia Games now going on in the Philippines.

Good luck and may your tribe increase.