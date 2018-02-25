Speaker Alvarez swear-in 5500 new PDP Laban members

Article Top:

FROM LIBERAL TO FEDERAL.

NEGROS ORIENTAL – This the new direction of politics in Negros Oriental when 5500 local politicians mostly Liberal Partisans took their oath as PDP Laban before Speaker Pantaleon Bebot Alvarez Thursday at the Bacong public gym by the sea.

Alavarez, who is PDP Laban secretary General drumbeats the Duterte administration’s advocacy of going Federalism under possibly new Constitution by the end of this year.

With Alvarez party were Mindoro Oriental Representative Reynaldo Umali, Maguindanao Representative Sajid Mangudadato, Negros Occidental Representative Alfredo Benitez, and Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr., the president of PDP provincial council of Negros Oriental; also attending was Rep Manuel Sagarbarria.

This amidst getting a divided local political scenario since there are also those who do not yet embrace the political Duterte bandwagon amidst local divisions among local leaders in Negros Oriental. Yet they are pro-Duterte advocates.

For instance, conspicuously absent are pro-Duterte politicians like Gov Degamo, Rep. Limkaichong LP; Mayor Ipe Remollo,(INDP) the provincial board members and city and town councilors who were not present.

The Liberal Party is now virtually a loose political organization. Rep Limkaichong who heads the LP in Negros Oriental has yet to define her pro-Roxas organization.

The fact that the PDP mass oath taking was held in the next small town of BAcong does not speak of a provincial sweeping affiliation of political unity.

Alvarez said he believes there are still hundreds if not thousands in Negros who will join the PDP Laban. This is the usual Filipino culture where jumping politicial ship is a normal occurrence depending on who is in power. (epd)

