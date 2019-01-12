Special polls for unfilled SK posts

Special elections to fill up vacant posts for Sangguniang Kabataan Chairpersons and SK member/Kagawads will be held in the entire country, including Dumaguete City before the end of the month.

There are currently 58 vacancies in the SK Councils of Barangays Bagacay, Bajumpandan, Banilad, Bantayan, Batinguel, Calindagan, Poblacion 3, Poblacion 4, Poblacion 5, Poblacion 6, Poblacion 7, Pulantubig and Talay.

Pursuant to Department of Interior and Local Government Memorandum Circular No. 2018-212, seats left vacant are expected to be filled up by the end of January, otherwise proposed 2019 budgets of the SKs with incomplete set of officers would not be processed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The main reason in denying authority of expenditures charged against the 10% SK fund per barangay is the lack of signatories in the budget documents that will be reviewed by the agency. A complete slate of elected Sanggunian should be composed of one Chairperson, 7 members with additional appointed Secretary and Treasurer.

Before the conduct of special SK election, there must be a special registration for those who are qualified to be facilitated by SK secretary of the respective barangays. Whereas, the date of the special polls will be determined by the SK chairperson. Those qualified to register are 15 to 30 years old while only those aged 18 to 24 years can run for a position.

The DILG, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and a non-governmental organization or a civil society organization will serve as members of the Board of Election Supervisors during the special polls.