April 26,2017 – The inauguration of the New Basic Education Library with Sr. Joseline R. Lasala SPC, President of St. Paul University Dumaguete, together with the Academic Team Leader Elsa Tubog Abrasado; Junior High School Coordinator Miss CorazonitaTumlad; High School Librarian Amelita Amor; and the faculty of the Basic Education Department. (Penn Larena)

