SSS, DOLE, DFA join hands

The Social Security System (SSS) is expected to work closely with the Department of Foreign Affrairs (DFA) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in ensuring the compulsory social security coverage of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) under the proposed Senate Bill that will amend the Social Security Law with Senator Richard Gordon.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc said that one of the proposed measures under Senate Bill 1753, which seeks to amend the 21-year old charter of the pension fund, is the mandatory coverage of OFWs over the world to protect them from hazards of contingencies. “Based on latest statistics, there are more than two million OFWs aroudn the world but only more than 583,000 are actively paying their SSS monthly contributions. With the help of Sen. Richard Gordon, our SSS championin the Senate, our goal is to make sure that all Filipinos in an dout of the country are protected under the SSS,” Dooc said.