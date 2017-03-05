SSS warns bad bosses: you can run but hide

“You can run, but you can’t hide.”

Chairman Dean Amado Valdez of the Social Security System (SSS) said this before businessmen and employers at the Rotary Club of Makati West as he released the list of the first batch of delinquent employers with convictions based on the decision of various Regional Trial Courts.

“The courts have already issued final and executory decisions on these companies for violation of the SSS Law. Some have already made partial payments but discontinued payment of the remaining balance while others are still at large and have not paid their obligations,” said Dean Amado D. Valdez.

Included in the list of the first batch of companies with court convictions due to violation of the SS Law are: NIDF Corporation, Information Technology Solutions Int’l. Inc.; Caps & Crown Enterprises; Stanley Fine Furniture; Niovis Shipping Co.; FVA Manpower Training Center and Services; GDS Security Investigation Agency; Dr. Joel Mendez; and Holy Cross Learning School of Nabua, Inc.

“We will continue to release names of convicted delinquent employers to seek the assistance of the public to locate them so that they could be held accountable by the courts. This should also serve as a warning that SSS will not stop until they pay what is due our members,” added Dean Valdez.

The release of the list of delinquent employers is part of the crackdown being undertaken by the SSS to remind companies of their obligation to the agency as well as to warn them that SSS will not stop until there is full compliance of the law.

Aside from naming convicted delinquent employers, the SSS together with the Philippine National Police (PNP) has also started serving warrants of arrest to erring employers last month.

As a result of the crackdown against delinquent employers, Victor A. Caluag and his 83-year old mother Conchita, owners of Stream Publishing Corporation, are still in prison for non-remittance of contributions after they jumped bail and failed to attend hearings despite due notice. They will both serve a minimum of six years imprisonment and pay SSS the amount of P1 608 837.45M for unpaid premiums as of December 15, 2011.

“We have been requested several times by different people to intervene on this case to allow Ms. Conchita to go out of jail given her old age. But this case is beyond SSS because it was already decided by the Makati Regional Trial Court with finality. In fighting for the social security protection of our members, we will be relentless because no one is above the law,” Dean Valdez said.

Similarly, warrants of arrest were also issued against Dr. Joel C. Mendez, who cannot be found at his given address.

On a positive note, Dean Valdez said that several employers have approached SSS offices to settle their delinquencies. “I hope this will also raise awareness among employers that they have an important responsibility to fulfill with SSS,” he said.