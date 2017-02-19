St. Paul University Hi-school’s 100th yr.

SPUD is the oldest catholic school in Negros Island since 1904. SPUD High School Department Centennial Celebration this October 2017. Photo Ops with the SPUD Centennial Executive Committee, Sr. Emelita Alvarez, SPC (Basic Education Principal/ Committee Chairman), Rafael Arbon Duhaylungsod, MPA (External Affairs Director), Dr. Regidor Tubosa Carale (SHS Coordinator), Penn Larena, MPA (College Faculty), Kenneth Paul C. Duran (JHS Faculty), Mr. Zecariah Chito Alburo Jumawan (SHS Faculty) and Dr. Tichie Ann Baena (Planning Officer).

