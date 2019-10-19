St. Paul University Tree Growing and Geothermal Power Plant Educational Tour

CAMPUS BULLETIN

PHCC officers and grade school teachers of St. Paul University Dumaguete, successfully joined together in conducting Tree Growing and Geothermal Power Plant Educational Tour last September 14, 2019 at the EDC Southern Negros Geothermal Project location in Ticala, Brgy. Caidiocan, Valencia.

The activity was attended by 33 parents and teachers and they were warmly welcomed by the CSR staff Mr. Julius Teves and Sir Arnel, the department’s forester, also led by our very own PHCC president and Norreen Bautista the head of EDC’s Community Partnerships, External Relations and Watershed Management Division.

Workplace Bullying: Dean of Criminology Awarded at Int’l Research Conference

The Dean of the College of Criminology gained a distinct recognition for his paper presentation at the 3rd International Conference on Multidisciplinary Research in Higher Education (ICMRHE 2019) held September 26 to 28 at Palacio del Sur, Zamboanga City.

Bimboy Cueno was awarded Best in Oral Presentation under the Social Sciences Strand for his study on “Workplace Bullying Victimization among Filipino Faculty and Staff: The Role of the Filipino Self.”