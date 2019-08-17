Stabbed dead

DUMAGUETE CITY – A resident of Sbulan was stabbed to death by two suspects early dawn of Monday past 1:18am at Looc By-Pass road. .

The victim was identified as a certain Arjay , a resident of Brgy. Bolocboloc, Sibulan.

While the suspects were identified as Franklin Clifford Dingcol of Looc, Dumaguete City, and a certain “Lloyd”, a resident of Purok Kalubihan, Zone 3, Looc, Dumaguete City.

Immediately, PNP personnel of Dumaguete CPS were dispatched to conduct investigation, and later arrested the suspect in hot pursuit. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was D.O.A.

Police said the suspect and victim were arguing, and suspect stabbed the victim several times thus sustaining nine (9) stabbed wounds at the chest and one (1) at the left shoulder that caused his instantaneous death.

Dumaguete CPS conducted a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the suspects.