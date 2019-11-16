Startling statistics bared in future updated census

Preparations are underway for the up and coming census of population on housing in May 2020 by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), accord-ing to provincial statistician Ariel Fortuito and Felida Generoso his assistant (photo). The provincial census coordinating board chaired by Gov. Roel Degamo was convened today as the initial step for the gathering of important data down the barangay level.

Fortuito disclosed over CROSSTALK at Bai Radio DYEM-FM the importance of gathering a comprehensive data with regards to demographics as well as socio economic profile of every residential house for planning and policy making of government.

Present were representatives of the Department of Education while Degamo was represented by assistant provincial administrator Atty Froilan Pinili.

Fortuito is asking for cooperation among negrenses in allowing enumerators entry to their respective residences and provide them with real datas as to names, age, jobs, among others because these datas will be used in the formulation of government plans and programs.

The census also seeks to record housing characteristics of respondents as non-economic indicator to determine the poorest of the poor among negrenses aside from the socio-economic profiles as well as sources of drinking water and for cooking purposes. Health and sanitation concerns will also be asked by enumerators, Fortuito said.

Public school teachers are mandated by law Batas Pambansa Bilang 72 as enumerators during the census of population and that PSA will be hiring additional enumerators for wider coverage all over the province.jrg