Stay vigilant vs. terror attempts

Negros Oriental Police Provincial Sr. Superintendent Henry Biñas (left) urges the assembled Chiefs-of-Police, military officials, mayors and barangay captains to be on alert for any suspicious persons and activities stressing that the threat is real. He also asked the public to support the authorities’ objective of keeping the Abu Sayaff Group from causing violence in the coastal communities particularly in places frequented by tourists. Thursday’s meeting convened by Task Force Leon Kilat headed by Bimbo Miraflor was later followed by a dialogue with the members of the Muslim community to solidify their support and commitment against terror groups. Also in photo are: 79th Infantry Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Roderick T. Garcia and Dumaguete City Chiefof- Police Supt. Jovito M. Atanacio.

