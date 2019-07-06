Steps in solving a crisis

HEALTH IS WEALTH

Inevitably, any one could encounter any serious crisis in life. Some people are challenged by it and will say, “Well I’m becoming wiser by it for I’m learning a good lesson from it”. I know that others may have a more serious and devastating problem than mine. I know that the Almighty God will not give me a crisis that I can’t possibly handle.

Expert authorities have suggested some proven-ways in handling a crisis. When you are confronted with a crisis or problem in your life, here’s what you have to do:

– Respond as quickly as you can – but if possible, not until you have all the facts.

– Don’t stress the placing of blame – which usually contributes nothing to an immediate solution.

– Promote optimism – it helps to keep you calm.

– Don’t ignore or minimize the crisis – chances are good, it won’t go away of its own accord.

– Even if you can’t do anything else, at least take steps to prevent such as crisis hitting you again.