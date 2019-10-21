Street discipline still Wanting: Mayor, DILG

Both Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and DILG Director Trovela agreed that more sustained operations are needed to restore discipline in the city streets in compliance to the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte.

However, based on the results of the actual field assessment by the Regional Office of the Department of Interior and Local Government headed by Director Leocadio Trovela recently, Dumaguete City has yet to fully comply with the order from the President to clear the streets with all types of obstructions.

The operations will still have to further extend to the barangays. Hence, the full cooperation of the Punong Barangays, who have also taken the responsibility to inform and implement President Duterte’s order in the interior streets, will be vital.

About 25,000 motorists, vendors and business establishments have been penalized for obstructing the flow of traffic under the Discipline Zone Project since February 2018 to present in cooperation with the Department of Interior and Local Government and other law enforcement agencies.

The mandate of the Discipline Zone Project is to implement both national laws and local ordinances that will penalize acts that would impede the flow of traffic, obstruction of the streets and sidewalks including illegal parking and vending, smoking in public, littering, among other offenses.

The Remollo administration will continue to enhance and expand the Discipline Zone Project both in compliance to President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders and out of the genuine objective and concern to clear the streets of all types of obstructions and improve traffic flow.