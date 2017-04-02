Stress reduction

Health authorities claim that stress is the great destroyer of health. At least 75% of all visits to the doctor in the hospital or clinic are stress-related.

Studies have shown that uncontrolled stress can eventually weaken the immune system and it has been linked to such diseases as colds and respiratory infections, hypertension, heart attack, diabetes, asthma, allergies, colitis, alcoholism, obesity, backaches, and the progression of cancer.

It has been reported that no matter what you do to fight aging, everything is useless if stress isn’t kept under control. Dr. George Solomon of the University of California has spent nearly three decades studying how emotions, stress and attitudes affect the immune system. He says, “The mind and the body cannot be separated. The brain regulates and influences many physiological functions, including immunity. We must have mental well-being in order to have physical health.”

Ways to reduce stress in life:

· Eat nutritious meals.

· Get seven to eight hours of sleep.

· Maintain a healthy weight.

· Plan for financial security

· Resolve family problems.

· Develop an optimistic attitude.

· Limit your caffeine intake.

· Stop smoking.

· Get negative emotions off your chest.

· Do something fun for yourself!

· Learn not to overreact

