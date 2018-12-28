YOUR WELLNESS

Dealing with stubborn children is a challenge for parents as getting them to do even basic chores like taking a bath, eating a meal or going to bed is an everyday battle.

The best way to deal with a stubborn child is to show him that his misbehavior doesn’t work. Pay attention to his good behavior and tell him good work” and create some sort of reward system…. TV, hug, video game time 30 minutes, etc..

Strong-willed children can be highly intelligent and creative. They ask a lot of questions, which may come across as rebellion. They have opinions and are doers.

Here are a few characteristics that stubborn children have: They have a strong need to be acknowledged and heard so they may seek your attention often. They can be fiercely independent. They are committed on doing what they like. All kids throw temper tantrums, but stubborn ones may do so more often. They have strong leadership qualities they can be at times. They like to do things at their own pace.

Managing a strong-willed child may be difficult, but it is not all bad. Research has proven that children who break the rules often become high achievers in education and their chosen field of work. They are less likely to follow their friends down the wrong path. (To be continued)