SU, SUSA ink CBA; SUFA CBA pending

DUMAGUETE CITY, July 19 (PIA) – The man-agement of Silliman University (SU) and its staff union have signed a two-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in the spirit of mutual understanding that focus on finding ways to respond to the economic challenges.

SU Administration represented by Atty. Karissa T. Maxino as panel chief negotiator and Vcpierre Calunsag of Silliman University Staff Association (SUSA) representing the 156 workforce entered into a CBA for the period from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2021.

Atty Gloria Futalan, also of the SU management negotiating panel confirmed that the CBA for the faculty or SUFA union is still pending resolutioin.

Maxino disclosed that SUSA understood the admin’s position to negotiate within the tenets of affordability, sustainability, and with due respect to the fragility of the university.

“Guided by mutual respect and love for Silliman, the negotiation was easy because SUSA agreed on certain parameters and ground rules in the negotiation. The panels started meeting on June 7, 2019 and after five meetings, were able to reach a compromise on July 11,” recalled Maxino.

Calunsag also expressed gratitude for both parties’ agreement with corresponding economic provisions under signed CBA and he indicated to continue to serve God through the purpose of Silliman University as Christian institution.

Both panels agreed that the 70 percent of the tuition increment and carry –over scheme should be the basis for the negotiations because it is the most reliable and predictable source of income.

The university agreed to grant the salary increase of P500 per month starting June 2019 and P1,300 per month for 2020.

Signing bonus of P2,000 plus Christmas bonus of P2,000 will also be given to each member collective bargaining unit on Dec. 15 and year-end bonus of P4,500 on Dec. 31 this year.

Other benefits agreed include an increase in rice subsidy of P50 per month this year and P338 per month in 2020.

It is also stated in the CBA that an increase of staff performance rating from P1,000 to P2,000 for 2019 and P2,000 to P3,000 for the following year.

The management and staff union also settled the continuation of the 14th month pay, service recognition award, retirement benefit, among others. (jct/PIA7-Negros Oriental)