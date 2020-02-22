Sub Judice rule contradicts itself?

NEWSNOTES

Suddenly, the Sub Judice rule is invoked, just because there is a strong flow of public opinion in this age of cybernet and social media. Will it work?

Firstly, there is no jurisprudence on Sub Judice. Nobody has yet been fined nor jailed because of sub judice. What is Sub Judice? It is taking sides ex-cathedra, outside the courts about a certain case, so that the judge hearing the case will be influenced on how to decide the case.

Suppose we try a test case: Let the Court cite one sampler in contempt. So who will witness? Of course, the judge himself, who is hearing the case, will witness to his claim that “this commentary by an outsider on the merits of the case is influencing my decision.” So why does this judge allow himself to be influenced by this commentator? What kind of a judge is he?

No judge will witness in Court to claim that his decision is being influenced by an outsider, or a non-party, or the parties themselves.

We believe then, that Sub Judice is a mere figment of the imagination of our law books. We would like to look to the day when the Court will fine or jail a person with finality for “influencing his own decision” as a judge. It will be too embarrassing for the judge to declare that his decision is being influenced. A judge will always insist that his decision is his own, and not influenced by anyone, nor from any palace.

That is how strong public opinion is, in a democracy. You cannot jail an opinion maker. But yes, a judge can jail a liar.

From the Integrated Bar President:

“Correcting some senators’ comments regarding public discussion of cases already in the courts, the president of the main organization of lawyers in the country on Wednesday said the sub judice rule did not automatically apply once a case is filed in court.

“Domingo Cayosa Jr., presi­dent of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), said the rule evolved from the general contempt power of courts to protect themselves and the judicial processes by punishing any “unlawful interference” or “improper conduct to impede, obstruct or degrade the case.

“There is no specific rule at sub judice,” Cayosa said. “It is not correct what some senators are saying that there is a sub judice rule.”

The rule is intended to protect the courts from “unlawful interference” in the proceedings or from any action or statement that will “obstruct or degrade the administration of justice,” he said, adding that it was “only a defense” for the courts.

Constitutionally allowed

He said not all kinds of discussions or reporting about an issue is prohibited under the rule, but only those “that would tend to impede, obstruct, or influence the decision of the court.”

“Fair and factual presentation of the facts of the case” is constitutionally allowed and guaranteed, he said.

“He added that if a gag order is issued by the Supreme Court, this will only cover the parties to the case.

Any gag order will not prohibit members of Congress from looking into ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

“The others who are not concerned, [who] have no interest in influencing either way, they may make comments,” Cayosa said.

Cayosa said the Supreme Court has to balance the constitutional rights of freedom of expression and of the press and the constitutionally guaranteed right to information on matters of public concern, with the court’s contempt power.