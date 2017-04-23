SUFA’s windfall of demands mediated

The Silliman University Faculty Association union has filed a windfall of demands before the Na tional Mediation and Conciliation Board NMCB hoping to get part if not all of their legitimate demands from the Silliiman administration for their benefit.

There are 292members of the faculty union of Silliman but 407 teachers including non-members will tend to reap the same benefits.

The SUFA demands as quoted from SUFA Pres Jan Antonni Credo as he told the CHRONICLE:

Last 31 March 2017, the Union filed a NOTICE OF STRIKE at the National Conciliation and Mediation Board-7 in Cebu City. The grounds for the filing of the NOS is bargaining deadlock on the following Union reduced demands:

1. Improvement in the Retirement–1.5 or 45days

2. Bonuses—Php 5,000 Founders Day of Php 3,000 Christmas and Php 3,000. Founders Day

3. Class Size Kinder 1 & 2—- 20 students per section

Grade 1 & 2—- 35 students per section

4. K+12 Faculty Scholar Subsidy–Php 20,000 without conditions

5. Across The Board increase—(2017 Php 1,500) (2018 Php 2,500)

6. One time bonus of Php 40, 000

7. Administration’s offer of PEI (PRODUCTVITY ENHANCEMENT INCENTIVE) without conditions for 2016 and 2017.

Labor laws require mediation, until an agreement is reached.

Credo said Silliman delared profits of over P200Million in the last three years per report.