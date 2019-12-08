“Suffering from Keratoconus”

VISION MATTERS

The cornea is the clear, domeshaped at the front of your eye. This part of our eye focuses light into our eyes. Keratoconus is an idiopathic degenerative eye disease when the cornea becomes thin and protrudes like a cone. This often affects both eyes. Keratoconus often begins at puberty and most often seen in teenagers or young adults. The specific underlying cause is not fully understood and most likely the condition results from the interaction of multiple factors including genetic and environmental ones. One factor known to contribute to the progression of keratoconus is eye rubbing. In the early stage, symptoms are mild blurring of vision, slightly distorted vision, where straight lines look wavy or bent, photosensitivity and glare, eye redness or swelling of eyes. In the later stages, symptoms are more blurred and distorted vision, increased myopia or nearsightedness or astigmatism. The treatment is based upon the severity of the condition and the rate of progression of the disorder. Individuals with mild symptoms, their vision may be improved with the use of appropriate eyeglasses or soft contact lenses. But in many individuals, rigid gas permeable contact lenses (hard contact lenses) may be recommended. A small number of individuals may require surgery known as corneal collagen cross-linking (CXL) has been used to successfully treat individuals with keratoconus. To diagnose Keratoconus, a comprehensive eye exam is usually conducted. Have your eyes checked by a Registered Optometrists.