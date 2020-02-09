SUMCFI ADVISORY No. 2 ON IMPLEMENTING VISITATION RESTRICTIONS

(Issued February 4, 2020)

Due to the recent updates associated with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), all healthcare institutions are urged to strengthen their surveillance and vigilance for early response in case of detection.

Following the installation of designated screening areas in the Hospital entrances, everyone is likewise informed that stricter patient visitation policy in the Hospital will be in place. The purpose of this advisory is to provide precautionary measures for the health and safety of all our patients and staff.

Effective February 4, 2020, Silliman University Medical Center Foundation, Inc. (SUMCFI), implementing stricter infection prevention and control protocols, will enforce the following policies until further notice:

1. The “No Visitor Policy” is strictly implemented. Exceptions can be made on a case to case basis. Visitors may be permitted after obtaining a “Visitor One Day Pass” from the Garcia Hall security guard in exchange of a valid ID. Only one (1) visitor is permitted at a time.

Exceptional cases will include the following:

a. Visitor is a significant other of the patient, e.g. mother, father, husband or attached adult/child. Children below fourteen (14) years old are not allowed to visit.

b. Death and dying situation.

2. All visitors are expected to leave the Hospital premises on or before 8:00 PM.

3. Visitors with flu-like symptoms (e.g. cough, runny nose, fever, chills or muscle aches) or are immune compromised will not be permitted to visit their patients.

4. Patients with flu-like symptoms will be asked to wear a mask at all times.

5. Each admitted patient is allowed only one (1) watcher. A corresponding Watcher’s Pass will be provided upon admission and will be surrendered prior to discharge.

6. The Medical Arts Building (MAB) will open from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM only. Patients who wish to get priority numbers before 7:00 AM will be screened at the entrance of the Garcia Hall Main Building.

SUMCFI further reiterates the advice of the Department of Health for the general public to stay home and avoid crowded places, perform hand washing regularly, practice cough etiquette at all times and to maintain a distance of at least one (1) meter from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Face masks are worn by those who have fever, cough and colds or other respiratory symptoms, and by those who are providing care to individuals with respiratory symptoms. Should the public choose to wear a face mask, they are advised to wear it properly by ensuring that it covers the nose and mouth.

The health, safety and privacy of all persons are always our prime consideration. We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your cooperation.

SUMCFI MANAGEMENT