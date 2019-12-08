Supreme Court Associate Justice Edgardo “EDSA” delos Santo

Justice Edgardo L. Delos Santos (known as “EDSA” to his colleagues) rose from humble beginnings to become the cur-rent Executive Justice of the Court of Appeals’ Visayas Station as well as the Chairperson of its Eighteenth (18th) Division.

On December 3, 2019, he took his oath of office before President Rodrigo R. Duterte as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines. Last Friday, he was formally sworn as the newest Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice EDSA’s 40 years of adjudication experience honed during his long stint in the Judiciary as well as his decade-long professorial experience has endowed him with an impartial mindset and a formidable wisdom which has enabled him to withstand the tremendous rigors of being a reliable magistrate.

FISHERMAN’S SON

Born in Palompon, Leyte on June 12, 1952 to fisherman Francisco Diongzon Delos Santos and housewife Basilisa Pajaron Lao, Justice EDSA (the 9th among 12 siblings) toiled his way through public elementary and high schools as a consistent honor student despite having scant resources juggling between studies, household chores, paddling his father’s banca to the fish corral at dawn, and doing menial jobs like grinding cacao, peddling charcoal, buko ice drop, puto or cassava suman.

After finishing his basic education, he enrolled in the University of San Carlos in Cebu City and earned his Bachelor’s Degree Major in Political Science and, later on, his Bachelor of Laws from the same university.

After passing the 1977 Bar Examinations, he was employed as Court Legal Researcher – I in the Court of First Instance under Presiding Judge (later Court of Appeals Associate Justice) Abelardo M. Dayrit. Later on, he transferred to the Supreme Court first as a Technical Assistant and, later on, as a Court Confidential Attorney of Associate Justice (later Chief Justice) Felix V. Makasiar.

Eventually, he was appointed as a Municipal Trial Court Presiding Judge at the age of 30, the youngest at that time, and assigned to Chief Justice Makasiar’s hometown in Siaton, Negros Oriental. Later, he was appointed as a Municipal Trial Court in Cities Presiding Judge in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental and eventually became the Executive Judge.

After serving the first level courts for a total of 10 years, he was promoted as Regional Trial Court Presiding Judge in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental and served the station (and several other additional sala assignments in a concurrent capacity) for almost 16 years before being elevated to the second highest court of the land in May 2008. He was appointed as Executive Justice of the Court of Appeals on October 2, 2018.

During his stint in the Judiciary, Justice EDSA has handled several celebrated cases which tested, strengthened and refined his qualities of competence, integrity, probity, and independence.

As a CA Justice, he has handled, among others, the writ of kalikasan case where he penned the decision ordering the closure of the Inayawan Landfill in Cebu City for posing serious and imminent environmental hazards. As an RTC Judge, he was the first magistrate to impose capital punishment against a foreign national for smuggling 2 kilos of marijuana at the Bacolod International Airport.

He has handled several heinous crimes cases like the “Masungay Massacre” in Bacolod City and Kabankalan City, he had been designated to sit in stations designated as Special Drugs Court, he handled the case of a foreign national who was eventually convicted for engaging in “mail order brides,” and he concurrently presided over several salas at the same time. Notably, he also ranked 1st in the period spanning 1994 to 1996 as to the number of cases disposed or decided by a judge (2nd in 1996 and 3rd in 1995).

Regarded by the local media in Bacolod City as a “no-nonsense judge,” Justice EDSA has maintained his role as an objective dispenser of justice.

Justice EDSA’s professional endeavors were also fruitful as he has obtained several recognitions which include:

2016 Ulirang Ama Sectoral Award for Law and Judiciary, 2009 Outstanding Palomponganon Award, 2008 Outstanding Law Alumnus of the University of San Carlos, Supreme Court En Banc Congratulatory Resolution (Re: Gender Justice Awards [A.M. No. 04-8-13-SC, August 24, 2004]), Novel Decision Award (Gender Justice Awards), Special Award on Women’s Advocacy (Soroptimists Awards), and Community Relations Award (NARCOM). He was also nominated twice in 2006 and 2007 as a Judicial Excellence Awardee.

Apart from his judicial duties, Justice EDSA was also a professor of law for 9 years first teaching Remedial Law (Criminal Procedure), Administrative Law, and Legal Ethics in the University of St. La Salle – College of Law in Bacolod City and then teaching Remedial Law (Civil Procedure and Criminal Procedure) in Negros Oriental State University.

He has since taken a temporary hiatus from teaching to focus on clearing his dockets in the Court of Appeals of which he currently holds an approximate disposal rate of 100%.

Justice EDSA is happily married to Maribel D. Makasiar Delos Santos with whom he has five children (Atty. Fritz Bryn Anthony M. Delos Santos, Ivan Jason M. Delos Santos R.N., Atty. Gretel Kelly M. Delos Santos-Dy C.P.A., Jessica France M. Delos Santos R.N., and Tiara Mionette M. Delos Santos) and several grandchildren.