Surigao relief goods

Reeling from a strong earthquake that occurred Friday (February 10) evening, the local government unit of Surigao City, the first responder during disasters, declared a state of calamity on Saturday, February 11.)

The DSWD Regional Director team arrived on Saturday to assess the damage and check on the affected families.)Relief goods were delivered Sunday from Butuan. Distribution, however, was initially hampered by an inadequate distribution system. As soon it was fixed, three thousand (3,000) family food packs were successfully distributed through the efforts of DSWD Caraga officials, local government, barangay officials, and the Surigao City Mayor. (From the Presidential Communications Office)