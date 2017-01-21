SURRENDEREE RETURNS TO DRUGS, IS KILLED

A suspected drug peddler was shot dead by the police-poseur buyer himself when the former pulled a gun from his waist after sensing he was transacting to a policeman.

Shot dead by the police is Richard Piñero, a.k.a. “Esaw”, 41 years old, married and a resident of sitio Laguna, barangay Looc, Dumaguete City.

Police Senior Inspector Elpidio Tagoan Jr. of the Provincial Public Safety Company and team leader during the buy-bust oiperation, said the suspect tried to shoot it out with the police-poseur buyer which resulted to his instantaneous death.

According to Tagoan, the transaction was consummated, but the suspect resisted when his arrest was announced, quickly pulled a gun, not knowing that the poseur-buyer has a back-up policemen who returned fire hitting him in different parts of his body.

Esaw was rushed to the provincial hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Allegedly recovered from his pocket by the duty nurse Rona Edea witnessed by the attending physician Dr. Erwin Nervez and Bagacay Kagawad Ronald Lumjod, included three bultos of shabu, P500 marked money, and live ammunition for a cal. 38 revolver.

Recovered by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) at Purok Yellow Bell in Bagacay included three fired cartridges for 9 mm pistol, a cal. 38 revolver with one fired cartridge and five other live ammunition.

His mother, Anita Piñero Soreño thought her only son had changed for the better when he volunteered under Operation Tokhang.jg