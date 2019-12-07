Swindling in Valencia

VALENCIA –Two men were ar-rested for attempting to defraud a businesswoman of up to P900,000.

Suspects were identified as Edgar Spreviga, 19, and a resident of Brgy. Maslog, Sibulan; and Mario Gamayon, 53, of Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City.

Victim was a certain Evamie Pinili, 49, a businesswoman and a resident of Brgy. Balayagmanok, Valencia.

According to Valencia Police Station Chief of Police PMaj. Romeo Cubo, the suspects offered the victim a prime advance product worth P900,000 but was actually just five boxes of corned beef and meat loaf.

An entrapment operation yielded the arrest of the suspects who were then detained at the PNP office of said municipality.