Taclobo bridge to be finished in one year

The winning construction firm, Phil South Builders has formally notified the public that the road connecting Barangays Batinguel and Bagacay and the overflow traversing Banica River near the BIR will be closed starting yesterday to prepare for the construction of a full span concrete bridge.

So where will all motorists pass for the rest of the year, people asked the Mayor.

There is still no word from city hall where the alternative route will be meantime.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo pursuant to the recommendation of the City’s Bids and Awards Committee awarded to Phil South Builders the second major bridge project after being considered as the Lowest Calculated Responsive Bid.

The company’s bid was P 31.4 million, which was substantially lower than the budget allocation for the bridge’s construction at P 43. 6 million. Thus, the City Government saves some P 12. 2 million which could appropriated to other projects.

Phil South Builders has 345 calendar days to include Saturdays, Sundays and even holidays to finish the bridge. If completed Mayor Remollo believes it will decongest traffic and improve the safety of motorists and pedestrians especially with threats of floodwaters from Banica River.

Meanwhile, the construction for the full span concrete bridge in Colon Street at the back of Foundation University undertaken by the Joint Venture of Jaime B. Ching Enterprises and Supreme Mega Structure Builders Inc. is also full swing.