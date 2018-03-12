25.5 C
Dumaguete, PH
Monday, March 12, 2018
- Advertisement -
Home Tags City hall

Tag: city hall

Dumaguete City Hall Drug Test

Drug-cleansing inside City Hall

Choy Gallarde -
Sanitary Landfill Site

City eyes other sanitary landfill site

Negros Chronicle -
Cigarette butts

City hall gathered a total 26 kilos of butts

Negros Chronicle -
problem employees

City admits yet tolerates problem employees. Why?

Negros Chronicle -
© Powered by Ako Philippines