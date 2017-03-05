Taipei-Dgte ink smart solutions

From socials and medical missions in the U.S.A., Dumaugete City has now switched Asian by formally signing a Memo of Understanding with the city of Taipei, Taiwan assuring some smart solutions to digitalization and modernization similar to what happened to other success Asian cities.

Members of the Dumaguete City Council ratified the Memorandum of Understanding between the city represented by Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo and Margaret Kao of Marketech International Corporation that was sealed on February 22 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The MOU binds the city of Dumaguete and MIC to cooperate in finding smart solutions for activities and services to include the computerization of payroll, business taxes and property assessment; traffic management; water and solid management; tourism promotion; road network infrastructure; cultural heritage preservation and other smart related applications.

These are areas that among the priorities to be addressed by the Remollo administration that will professionalize the local bureaucracy; foster investorfriendly environment; minimize traffic congestion; sustainable waste management and full tourism development.

Mayor Remollo, accompanied by Councilors Karissa Tolentino, Michael Bandal and Joe Kenneth Arbas, attended the 2017 Smart City Mayor’s Summit held in Taipei, Taiwan from February 21 to 22.

Close to 200 mayors from around the globe joined the event and Mayor Remollo was the lone Filipino Local-Chief-Executive who was invited as a resource speaker.

The Smart City Mayors Summit tackled and shared the best and innovative practices on how to turn cities safer, cleaner, competitive, energy efficient and resilient to calamities.

Mayor Remollo renewed his commitment to pursue innovative and modern means to create smart solutions by engaging the civic society for sustainable development and to ensure a better life for his constituents.

Both parties will utilize strategies and technology proven effective in other cities to address the problems of a growing and young city like Dumaguete.