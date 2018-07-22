Tanjay City at 17

EDITORIAL

TANJAY CITY – Tanjay city could yet be the province’s up and coming progressive city, next only to Bayawan and Dumaguete.

For this, the Tanjay Local Government Unit and its leaders headed by Mayor Rey Concepcion deserves recognition for the giant strides Tanjay City has taken during the incumbency of this administration.

There has been a big difference when one notices the new trends and initiatives taken by the local government in instituting progress in their community. For instance, one can readily notice the long stretch of white fence along the Tanjay highway to Bais.

This is the future site of the multi-million government center of Tanjay city.

The first to be undertaken is the Tanjay City general hospital which is the the step in the right direction. We caution that once done, this general hospital in Tanjay City should not only be well-equipped, but fully staffed with enough doctors and nurses so as to cater to the health needs of the people there in their neighbouring areas. In short there is no place for white elephants.

Secondly , Tanjay City has earmarked P106-Million in capital investments for this year 2018. That’s a whopping P106,904,886 to be exact. These are broken down into P31.4Million in environmental management projects; P66.9 in economic development projects; and p8.6Million in repairs and renovations.

There is that boulevard seawall costing P17M; a sanitary landfill lot purchased for P6M; the new waste water treatment facility at P3M which will start construction; and P2M each for flood control, flood protection dikes in barangays 1 and 4.

These and many more are keeping the Tanjay LGU’s hands full this year. Mayor Rey Concepcion deserves to be recognized for his visionary adventure in giving his growing city the biggest economic boost ever.

ON ITS 17TH YEAR:

Tanjay City has allotted a monthlong celebration, with this week as the main highlight to culminate on July 25 the feast of their patron saint James the Greater. The following activities are scheduled in Tanjay city this week:

July 22 Sunday today —

Dualthon run bike run, Rizal Park 6am’; Dakpanay ug Baktin; RC racing challenge, Novena Mass, Matron Queen corona-tion night guest: Gabby Concepcion;

July 23, Monday tomorrow –

Miss Tanjay rehersal, Osmena Park; Civic parade 2pm; 8th Novena Mass; SELECTION & CORONATION NIGHT Miss Tanjay 2018 Guests: Meagan Young; Venus Raj ,Alden Richards, Tom Rodriguez at Osmena Park

July 24Tuesday —

9th Novena mass, Procession image of St James the Greater Sinulog sa Tanjay street dancing, Mock Battle showdown At Osmena Park, Horse Show, Live Band

July 25 Wednesday –

FIESTA DAY Concelebrated Mass in honor of St James the Greater, Sinulog sa Tanjay Championship showdown, 12NN; Live band 9pm at Rizal Park.