Tanjay in Bibliotecade Marcilla

CHURCH HISTORIAN

The Spanish Augustinian Recollects’ Biblioteca del centro de Estudios filosófico-teológicos de Marcilla (BM) is located in Marcilla (Navarre), Spain.

Especially notable among the library’s rich holdings of its Filipiniana collections is the 17th century classic by Fray Gaspar de SAN AGUSTÍN.

Titled Conquistas de las Islas Philipinas: la Temporal, Por Las Armas del Señor Don Phelipe Segundo El Prudente; Y La Espiritual, Por Los Religiosos Del Orden De nuestro Padre san Agustín: Fundación y progressos de su Provincia del Santísimo Nombre de Jesus. Par, the 1698 classic was published in Madrid (Manuel de Morga), 544 pp., 285 x 195 mm.

Here’s the pertinent text that mentions the establishment of the mission station in Tanjay, Negros Island by the Augustinian missionaries on 11 June 1580:

En vn Difinitorio, que se celebró á onze de Junio de este año de 1580, en el Convento de Tondo, se hizieron las elecciones, y disposiciones siguientes.