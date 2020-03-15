Tayasan Councilor COVID-19 infected; 5 contacts sick too

The municipal councilor of Tayasan tagged as Patient 39, who is 64-years-old, is now in critical condition in Silliman University Medical Center. Five persons whom he earlier had contacts have fever also . They are to be hospitalized at NOPH.

The Patient Under Investigation or PUI, who had kidney transplant, went to Manila on February 26 to attend the Philippine Councilors League national convention at SMX the next day February 27.

On February 28, the councilor went to Greenhills San Juan purportedly to shop where the transmission possibly occurred.

Patient 39 went back to Tayasan town on March 1 and attended the session and a graduation ceremony of an elementary school on March 2.

The next day, the PUI manifested signs and symptoms with diarrhea, fever and coughs and admitted to Ace Doctor Hospital and later transferred to SUMC on March 10. On March 11, DOH confirmed that tests turned out positive of COVID-19.

Immediately, Mayor Susano Ruperto ordered medical personnel to disinfect the municipal hall and other places where the Councilor went to include the public market and asked people who had contact with the patient, possible over a hundred, to stay at home for observation.

5 CONTACTS FEVER

Mayor Ruperto himself is on self-quarantine. Meanwhile, 5 persons who had close contact with the councilor will be sent to the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital for isolation and treatment. It was reported that they have developed fever.

Meanwhile, the medical staff who attended to the patient both in Ace Doctor hospital and SUMC are quarantined, although most of them wore PPE.