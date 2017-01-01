Teachers to get extra city bonus

After assurances from the City Finance Com mittee, Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Anto nio “Ipe” Remollo, announced that all the 841 public school teachers will be getting P 1, 500 bonus each in recognition of their sincere and fair service.

His request for an appropriation of P 1.26 million was approved despite a delay due to a question of quorum in a special session, Wednesday afternoon. The appropriation ordinance must be passed before the end of the year, hence, the urgency of the matter.

The P 1, 500 bonus, is higher by 50% compared to 2016, when the teachers under the City Deped were granted P 1, 000 each.

Remollo, who attended the Christmas party of the city public school teachers, lauded Deped for being one of the most reliable agencies of government that enjoys high public trust.

The mayor has requested Deped Dumaguete to be ready to host the Negros Island Region Palaro slated early next year in partnership with the city government. The city and province have been tried and tested in hosting big sports events that did not disappoint participants and enthusiasts due to the quality of venues, accessibility, well-managed security and superior accommodations.