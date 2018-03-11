Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – After the uniformed personnel, public school teachers are expected to get their most awaited pay increase in monthly salaries.

This announcement made by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was met with loud cheers by hundreds of teachers gathered at the Carlos P. Garcia Grandstand during the recent opening of the 2018 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Roque said that the increase will take effect after the last tranche of the Salary Standardization Law shall have been released.

The economic managers have initially opposed the idea just like when President Rodrigo Duterte ordered that the salaries of the uniformed personnel including the military will be doubled this year, however, the President asked them to look for funds to deliver his promise.

Roque also shared that the free noon feeding program will be implemented in the kindergarten and elementary schools across the country to improve nutrition of the pupils, school attendance and performance. | Teachers to get due pay increase

At the outset of his administration, President Duterte has implemented free tuition fees in all state colleges and universities despite the initial opposition of the country’s economic managers.

