Teenage pregnancy in Dumaguete City decreases

DUMAGUETE CITY – Incidents of teenage pregnancy and children in conflict with the law have significantly decreased in Dumaguete City attributed to the consistent intervention of professionals tasked in inculcating values and discipline among the youth.

In 2016, there were 318 cases of teenage pregnancy but dropped to just 269 cases this year. Based on the records of the City Population Office headed by Laume B. Quijote the top five barangays with cases of teenage pregnancy are Bagacay with 31 cases; Banilad, 24; Candau-ay, 23; Cadawinonan, 21 and Daro, 20. Barangays with no cases are Poblacion 5, Poblacion 6 and Poblacion 7.

There were 32 minors involved in drug cases: 29 males and 3 females. The number of minors in conflict with the law is less in 2017 with 24 kids compared in 2016 that involved 66 children.

Meanwhile, there are 83 high school dropouts in school year 2015- 2016 a significant increase compared to just 26 in school year 2014-2015. Enrollment in for 2014- 2015 was higher at 5, 832 compared to 5, 741 for 2015-2016.

Cases of Sexually Transmitted Infection affected 12 male youth aged below 24-years-old in the last two years. The youth (aged 10-24 years-old) constitute 31.2% or 43,680 of the total city population of 141,000.

