Ten TOP Stories of Year 2016

BIGGEST DRUG SURRENDEREES EVER

Easily topping the story of the year is the unbelievable mass surrender of close to 12,000 selfconfessed drug users and pushers in Negros Oriental who became part of the close to a million similar surenderees nationwide. This gave us the shock of our lives to imagine how big has the drug problem grown in the country.

They have voluntarily surrendered to the massive “persuasion” of the new Duterte government to leave the vice and face rehabilitation, a process which is still in limbo due to lack fo funds. Obviously the Duterte regime under- estimated the extent of the drug problem in that they are not prepared to rehabilitate the close to a million surenderees how much more those who have remained hooked to the vice.

1. STREET KILLINGS MOUNT AS CRIME DIPS

Strange as it may seem, the second big story is the decrease of index crimes but the increase of extra judicial killings, meaning murders without trial. The police have a convenient excuse of victims resisting arrest; victims liquidated by their peers in the drug business; and those killed for other reasons but under the guise of the anti-drug campaign.

This year, Negros Oriental has recorded 17 of such street killings.Nationwide score: 30 killed daily; 2,102 killed while resisting arrest; 2,886 killed under sketchy circumstances; 40,932 pushers and users arrested ; 908,244 voluntarily surrendered; and an estimated 3million still hooked on drugs roaming freely in the streets nationwide.

2. CITY ROUNDS UP NOISY MOTORBIKES

Some 119 noisy motorbikes were impounded except their owners , and simply asked to replace their noisy mufflers with proper silencers without any fine for the first offense. But the new ordinance makes it a prima facie case if a motorbike is caught tampered and without silencers. Soon the people will be deputized to help arrest noisy motorbikes if only to restore the peace and tranquility which this city has been known for. But can we really stop the noise?

3. BLACK EYE ON BULLETPROOF HONESTY

Some government officials earned a black mark in their integrities when U.S.-made used bulletproof vests donated to the police were lost ……but weeks later returned by some politicians. The new city administration politely returned it to the donor’s liaison saying the City will just purchase bullet proof vests whose history and integrity have not been tampered with.

4. The cost of political “honeymoon”

It’s not quite visible by the naked eye, but when big time political power reconcile, they bring back millions of pesos worth of development projects into the pipeline because the cost of governmental inconvenience has been eliminated. Notice the return of friendship of the provincial board and the governor, the 2016 was a virtual financial standstill until this year when the P1.3Billion budget was approved in a zippy and government machinery went back to normal. Obviously with elections over, there is nothing to fight for now.

5. Multi-million acquittal

The monumental acquittal of the governor from his virtual P.960M graft case is as phenomenal. For refusing the return P480M in calamity fund the Court of Appeals described it as “good faith” while accuser DBM called it grossly defiant to government regulations. Looks like the nature of the emergency use plus the absence of evidence of graft, cleared the governor. Good move. What is not clear are the dates of effectivity, whether his dismissal by the ombudsman prior to M.R. would constitute an civil exoneration of guilt. Looks like.

6. Church opposes death penalty

The Diocese of Dumaguete has vocally opposed the idea or proposal to re-impose the death penalty on even selective crimes because the unconditional command of the Lord Jesus is…. NOT TO KILL even when in self defense. Another argument is that with death penalty imposed, it has reduced capital crime commissions in that country. Besides if one executes a convict, the criminal as no more chance to change. And to change is not a precondition, is a personal decision, based on faith.

7. TWO new presidents

Aside from two new presidents elected this year, Duterte and Trump who are men of global influence, two new university presidents of the biggest schools I here have also elected and one has assumed already They are Dr Joel Limson of the Negros Oriental State University NORSU and Dr Betty Cernol- McCann for Silliman University to assume in 2018. They are both virtual locally exposed already. Limson is a native of Bayawan while McCann used to be once a professor and an acting President of Silliman U.

8. Dumaguete linked to 911-PH

AS intimated by one victim of a road accident, after being unconscious for to about 4mins, and having been helped by no one, she instinctively dialed 911 in her phone and presto, 911 in Cebu replied and in ten minutes, a policeman and an ambulance rescued her and brought her safely to the hospital.

In fairness, a local group led by Silliman people, is pushng for its 911 operation. IN fact, t hey were demonstrated the 911 works by the chief of the Davao Duerte 911 Rescue Operation. Soon we will have a local branch of 911-PH in just a short while.

9. 275 locals win, and sworn

Some 275 locally elected public officials from the5 cities and province of Negros Oriental officially assumed office in July 1 ..They come from 5 component cities and 20 towns. They were sworn into office by the DILG. It was quite a tough election but one of the most peaceful. In fact there was zero fatality rate in that political exercise, unlike in the past where blood always flows during election day and or season.

10. PH’s biggest mechanized nursery

DENR Sec. Ramon Paje officiated at the inauguration of the country’s biggest 9.4-hectare mechanized nursery located in Ayungon costing around P68Million.It will primarily serve the national greening program with an estimated output of six million seedlings as one time. Let’s see this change the face of agriculture in this country.