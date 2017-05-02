Terror risk, is a given

It should not come as a surprise if our law enforcers and security officers will embark in urgent movements to secure their communities of jurisdiction especially beach resorts where foreigners abound because protection against terrorism is a given.

You don’t beef up community security only when there is already a threat. You mean lying low since there is no threat is ok? No, the more complacent, the more your place becomes a threat.

In fact, beefing up security, or simply put, fortifying your defenses, will turn out to be a deterrent from external forces. So why wait for the threat? What you don’t see is already a threat for the security-conscious.

The call of the governor (see headline) to organize pockets of terrorist resistance in all sectors is a wise move. But it has to be effective,— not just on paper. We are fond of toothless paper works, Mr. Guv.

WE have long talked about the barangay alarma system. Here the neighborhood sets up a simple alarm system. A simple three-inch iron water pipe that is hung, and struck to ring like a bell sporadically in the night,— ten of these in each barrio to ring simultaneously at a given signal—— is an effective inexpensive deterrent to terror threats. (Instead of drinking tanods) A fire alarm bell, attached to your door bell is another. Very inexpensive, but quite effective.

The case of Bohol is a case of pure complacency. Bohol is already intoxicated by its being a success in tourism. Their hotel rates are sky high. They forgot the nearest threat to tourism is terrorism to include kidnappings of foreigners.

Our last case of beach resort kidnapping was in the Salawaki resort in Dauin many years ago. Why wait for it to erupt again in Tambobo, Dauin, Siaton or Zamboanguita resorts? What are our resort owners doing to abort such threat? Wait?

How can Bohol allow 40 armed bandits on board kumpits enter unnoticed? In fact it was one of them that provided the bandits shelter. How poor is their intelligence network? Is ours in Negros even poorer?

You don’t need more personnel to combat a security threat. Good and efficient intelligence network is enough to start with. And our beach resort owners in Dauin, Tambobo, Siaton, and Zamboanguita can easily afford to fund such a network. Do you know that we have close to a hundred resorts here now mostly owned by foreigners’ dummies and wives? FYI. Are they paying the right amount of taxes Mr. BIR Dumlao?

Are they waiting for something to happen?