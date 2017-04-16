Terrorists spotted in Apo Siquijor Tambobo Bay

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are on heightened alert following intelligence reports a group of suspected terrorists were spotted in the vicinity of the province of Siquijor earlier this week.

With improved and increased foreign tourist bookings as Bohol is now full packed, intelligence reports are eyeing resorts near Siquijor, Apo Island in Dauin and Tambobo Bay in Siaton which are frequented by foreign visitors as possible targets for kidnappngs.

The US Embassy and Australia have both issused travel advisories to their tourists to refrain from becoming easy targets for kidnappings in the Central Visayas shorelines and islands.

Dumaguete PCG coast guard lady commander Lt Jr Grade Dona Lisa Ramacho said the information was relayed to the Maritime Safety and Security Task Group of Task Force Leon Kilat and that measures are undertaken in close coordination with other law enforcement units on the ground.

Ramacho has ordered all the seaports in her area of responsibility to establish passenger assistance desks in Negros Oriental including Siquijor Island for the safety and security of passengers.

She said additional personnel were also deployed in Apo Island, along with the army and the police in view of the report.

Coastal barangays are also alerted for possible intrusion and to immediately report presence of suspected looking individuals or groups found in their respective areas of jurisdictions.

Ramacho made it clear these are all part of the nationwide implementation of Oplan Ligtas Biyahe for the Lenten season.