Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. made famous the quote by Unitarian minister Theodore Parker that the arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justice. For those of faith, living in integrity means remembering that it is not just ‘heroes’ that help that arc bend, but entire communities lending their love and labor.

Martin Luther King Jr. is renowned as the hero who fought and died to end racial discrimination and advance civil rights in the United States. But his influence and inspiration is felt well beyond his home country.

Streets and boulevards named after King can be found all over the world.

King supported land reforms for peasants in Latin America and saw poverty as an international human rights issue.

King helped inspire the 1965 adoption of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

But King’s legacy is perhaps felt the most through his philosophy of nonviolence and human dignity, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent campaign to end British rule in India.

More than 50 years after his assassination, many are still continuing to act upon the global meaning of King’s statement that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

