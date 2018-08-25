The call for 2018: “The Spirit of Service Lives on” at Silliman

Silliman University, the premier Christian Educational Center of the south, will turn 117 yeard old on Tuesday, August 28, and will be celebrated with a different tune with the invetiture of its 13th president, the first lady to hold such a prestigious position in the person of Dr. Betty Cernol-McCan.

The 117th Founders Day celebration of Silliman University began with an Opening Worship at the Silliman University church on August 19. The morning Service marked the 102nd Anniversary Sunday of the SU Church as well. Speaker for the Opening Worship was Dr. Al Fuertes.

This year’s Founder’s Day theme is “The Spirit of Service Lives on.” It is inspired by Psalms 100:1-2: “shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs,” and Mark 10:42-45: “Jesus called them together and said, ‘You know that those who are regarded as rulers for the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.'”

Highlights of the celebration were the President’s Investiture on August 25 and the President’s Night on August 26, a gala dinner where the newly conferred President, Dr. Betty Cernol-McCann, will introduce her priority projects for the University, among them the Silliman Convention Center, Silliman University Environmental Learning Resource Center, and a modernized Silliman University Main Library.

Founder’s Day in Silliman is a tourist attraction in itself. It gathers alumni, friends, partners, and tourists from around the country and abroad to a celebration of friendship. While the actual Founders Day celebration opened on August 19, activities have been ongoing since the first day of August. More events will be held in the next two weeks: formal ceremonies honoring distinguished personalities including the Outstanding Sillimanian Award, batch reunions and breakfast fellowships, and crowd-drawers such as the Miss Silliman pageant and the booth festival Hibalag.