The Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, begins on the first of the Lunar Calendar and lasts until the 15th of the first month. In 2020, Chinese New Year begins on 25 January and ends on 8 February 2020. The year 2020 has 366 days. This is a leap year. Date difference from Jan 1, 2020 to Jan 1, 2021.

2020 is the Year of the Rat according to Chinese zodiac. … The Years of the Rat include 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032… Though people consider the rat not adorable, and it even makes its way into derogatory languages, it ranks first on the Chinese zodiac signs

The total number of days between Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 and Friday, January 1st, 2021 is 366 days. This is equal to 1 year.

This does not include the end date, so it’s accurate if you’re measuring your age in days, or the total days between the start and end date. But if you want the duration of an event that includes both the starting date and the ending date, then it would actually be 367 days.

If you’re counting workdays or weekends, there are 262 weekdays and 104 weekend days.

If you include the end date of Jan 1, 2021 which is a Friday, then there would be 263 weekdays and 104 weekend days including both the starting Wednesday and the ending Friday. 366 days is equal to 52 weeks and 2 days. The total time span from 2020-01-01 to 2021-01-01 is 8,784 hours. This is equivalent to 527,040 minutes. You can also convert 366 days to 31,622,400 seconds.