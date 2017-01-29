The death of democracy

With the demise of political parties, Philippine democracy is dead! Past Philippine political parties were like bottles with different labels, completely devoid of ideology. They were dominated by the moneyed-landlords, urban merchants and representatives of vested interest, in brief, the elite.

We practiced politics that was pragmatic because the primary goal of the politicians under our political system is to stay in office and win the next election. They are, therefore, inclined to short-range, high-visibility projects encouraged by their image makers, rather than long-range goals that attack basic problems and the fundamental issues of development.

These politicians, mostly belonging to the economic upper class are normally reluctant to compromise their social and economic privileges or contribute equitably to government expenditures. And government expenditure usually rises with the increased demands for welfare service of our fast-growing population. As a result, they espouse a tradition of minimum welfare for the masses by cutting down on expenses. They are lavish however in the grant privileges to their wellheeled supporters and easily yield to their pressure. Their capacity to undertake the heavy load of development under these conditions is, therefore, seriously constrained, to say the least.

Today the administration has been victimized, if willingly, by the regulatory capture of vested interests and the oligarchy. This hampers the government drive to pursue the goals of development, the satisfaction of basic needs, equitable distribution of wealth, etc.

A nation’s developments have historically been traced to economic growth, structural, environmental transformation. It is the result of development planning, productivity increases, rising levels of living, income distribution, political maturity and participation, and social discipline. To achieve some of the goals of development outlined above, structural changes have to be made in economic activities as well as in the power hierarchy within a given society. Commitment to these goals must be measured not only by legislation or the protection of individual rights but also by structures existing before the introduction of a development strategy, the changes from criteria of participation and self-management in the affairs of the State.

Economic development must not be left to the sole judgment of a few men or groups possessing excessive economic power, or of the political community alone, or of certain especially powerful nations. It is proper to share in directing that development. When it concerns a question of international development, all nations should participate. It is also necessary for the spontaneous activities of individuals and of independent groups to be coordinated with the efforts of public authorities. These activities and these efforts should be aptly and harmoniously interwoven. The pursuit of growth must not be a freewheeling activity nor must it be centrally administered. Growth must not be allowed, merely to follow a kind of automatic course resulting from the economic activity of individuals. Nor must it be trusted solely to the authority of government.

Schumacher gives a lot of weight to describe the study of economic development as something much wider and deeper than economics or econometrics. Its roots lie outside the economic sphere in education, organization, discipline and beyond that, in political independence and national consciousness of self-reliance. It cannot be “produced” by skill full grafting operations carried out by foreign technicians or an indigenous elite that has lost contact with the ordinary people. It can succeed only if it is carried forward on a broad, popular movement of reconstruction with primary emphasis on the full utilization of the drive, enthusiasm, intelligence and labor power of everyone. Success cannot be obtained through some form of magic produced by scientists, technicians or economic planners. Development can only be achieved through a process of growth involving the education, organization and discipline of the whole population. Anything less than this will end in familiar. All of the important insights are missed if we continue to think of development mainly in quantitative terms and in those macro-economic terms as GNP (gross national product) savings, investments which are useful in the study of developed countries but are not excessively relevant to development problems as such. It will miss the mark if it continues with the traditionalist capitalist ideology, more popularly known as the “trickle down” approach to economic development, with the market mechanism as its centrepiece.