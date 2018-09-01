The diabetes toll annually

HEALTH IS WEALTH

Health authorities here and abroad claim that every year, diabetes claims more than 77,000 lives through heart attack and stroke when not managed earlier well.

• The disease causes 27,000 kidney failures annually.

• About 12,000 to 24,000 new cases of blindness result from diabetes yearly.

• The chronic disease increases a person’s risk of developing glaucoma by 40 percent and cataract by 60 percent.

• Foot ulcers happen to one in every six diabetics.

• Every 30 seconds a leg is lost or amputated due to diabetes.

• About 50 percent of men who suffer from diabetes will experience erectile dysfunction.

• About 60 to 70 percent of diabetes has some form of neuropathy or nerve damage.