THE FAILED PROMISE OF EDSA REVOLUTION

ONE VOICE

THE GOAL OF EDSA I Was to end Martial Law and restore democracy. Author and civic leader Alex Lacson agrees that both goals were achieved.

The EDSA bloodless revolution was a Case Study that nations abroad used in toppling their despotic leaders and restoring democracy, as well. Not even the worst EDSA haters will dispute that.

Even President Rody Duterte who is no fanatic EDSA fan, the anti-thesis of the Yellowtards, said in a statement the EDSA is “one of the most remarkable events in our national history.” Not even the most despicable paid EDSA historical revisionist can hold a candle against that facticity.

Under Marcos’ One-Man Rule, the Philippine economy was in tatters- approaching negative GDP growth rates in the later Marcos years and no international bank or donor wanted to touch Manila with a ten-feet pole as if it had financial leprosy.

The economy was run by cronies, operating under the protection of monopolistic and oligopolistic mantel and relying on sovereign government guarantees on their private international debt – that made every Filipino accountable after their corporate failures.

The Military had no respect for the flag and the Constitution and its leader would jump from any floor of any building if the Commander in Chief asked him to. The Constitution was suspended – reducing the judiciary to a Puppet Machine, dancing to the waltz played by the Palace choir. Its Chief Justice held the umbrella for First Lady Imelda when the sun shone and threatened her white skin in public.

Media was in stunned silence- supplanted by Marcos press hacks and praise releases while the stations played the theme song of Marcos New Society every hour. Thousands were killed or disappeared or tortured in one the greatest rites of human rights violations the country had seen in peacetime.

The communist and Muslim insurgencies were at their raging peak -making Marcos as the alleged “best rebel recruiter” since his excesses drove many people to rebellion.

Half of the Filipinos were in abject poverty while the powers-that-be made the Philippine National Bank their private shopping bank when they were in New York buying paintings and shoes.

The propagandists claimed that Marcos had built the longest roads and bridges in the nation- more than any predecessor- which is a surety since he spent 21years in power against his predecessors of 4 years each.

The Edifice Complex of the PICC, Folk Arts Theater, Film Center, the Heart and Lung Centers are all good but pale in value compared to the official theft and debauchery of the Philippine coffers by the Marcoses and their agents from hell- or wherever they came from.

There are today still a few left who will contest that we should have allowed the Rape of Democracy and National Wealth to continue and keep the Conjugal Dictatorship at the Palace. Everyone, of course, is entitled to their own insane opinion.

Thirty-four years after today as we celebrate another EDSA One anniversary, people are looking at the failed “promises” rather than the fulfilled “goals” of EDSA One. We do not blame them.

Lacson points to three who contributed to these failed dreams. The oligarchs who replaced the Marcos cronies who are anti-poor. The new set of Political Dynasties (including hangers-on of the old regime) who continued the curse of too much concentration of power among a few. Talk about the “perfidy of politics and memory”.

And national policymakers some of who had “small minds” and many more with “small hearts” as Lacson called them who refused to do the radical changes to effect a better society not just for the rich – but for all.

Marcos started his drama for Building a New Society by aksing Filipinos to “give up their freedom so he can give more bread” to all by declaring a dictatorship.

The people were hoodwinked into agreeing with the articulate Pied Pier.

The Filipinos- after 21 years of Marcos- ended with having neither freedom nor bread. That is why Marcos was ousted by EDSA One.

Thirty-four years after- let us be wise to anyone who promises the same.

Freedom is not free. One has to assert it with all his might.