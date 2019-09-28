The great significance of time

HEALTH IS WEALTH

We learned, since our childhood days, from our parents at home and from our teachers in school about the value of time. Time is as precious as Gold and should be used wisely, in other words, we have to be time-conscious. There should be a time for everything.

Someone says that TIME is really the only capital that any human being has and the only thing that he can’t afford to lose.

The book entitled “The Spice of Life” compiled by Dian Ritter contains several quotations about the value of time. These are the following tenets.

· Take time to THINK – it is the source of power.

· Take time to PLAY – it is the secret of perpetual youth.

· Take time to be FRIENDLY – it is the road to happiness.

· Take time to READ – it is the fountain of wisdom.

· Take time to LAUGH – it is the music of the soul.

· Take time to GIVE – is it too short a day to be selfish.

· Take time to WORK – it is the price of success.

· Take time to EXERCISE – it is the pillar of strength and health.

· Take time to LOVE – it is a God-given privilege.

· Take time to PRAY – it is the greatest power on earth.

The above 10 meaningful tenets are considered the best basic human guide and a brief summary of valuable principles that every responsible person, a true Christian must learn and internalize to practice consistently to be able to achieve fully and fulfill the ultimate personal health, happiness and success that we always strive in this life.