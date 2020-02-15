“THE HERO WHO TOLD THE TRUTH”

ONE VOICE

ALL ACROSS CHINA, and now across the globe, people are talking about Dr. Li Wen Liang, the doctor who blew the whistle on December 30 about the new pneumonia-like virus, now known as Novel CoronaVirus (NCV) which has killed over 900 at this time and afflicted 40,000 people in China alone.

While attending to his patients, Dr. Li also contracted the disease and in turn, passed it on to his wife, pregnant with their second child. Chinese authorities arrested Dr. Li for “rumor-mongering”- and died on February 7, 2020.

His death has provoked a sweltering wave of protests in China- seeking greater freedom of speech especially in matters that govern global health. Before he died, Dr, Li wrote a poem in Chinese, loosely translated here and is going viral on social media.

His message reeks of a sense of righteousness and deep Christian beliefs that seem to rule his persona and his medical practice. Read on and be edified.

“I don’t want to be a hero. I still have my parents, and my children and my pregnant wife who is about to give birth. And my many patients in the ward.

Though my integrity cannot be exchanged for the goodness of others, and despite my loss and confusion, I will proceed, anyway.

Who let me choose this country and this family? How many grievances do I have? When this battle is over, I will look up to the sky, with tears like rain.

I don’t want to be a hero. But as a doctor, I cannot just (allow) this unknown virus, hurting my peers and so many innocent people. Though they are dying, they are always looking at me in their eyes- with their hope of life.

Who would have ever realized that I was going to die? My soul is in heaven, looking at my white bed, on which lies my own body- with the same familiar face. And my dear wife, the lady I once had a hard time chasing.

There is a light in the sky! At the end of the light is the heaven that people often talk about. But I would rather not go there. I’d rather go back to my hometown of Wuhan. I have my new house there- for which I have to pay off the loan every month.

How can I give up? How can I give up? For my parents without their son, how sad that must be? For my sweetheart, without her husband- how can she face the vicissitudes in her future?

I am already gone. I see them taking my body, putting it into a bag with which lie many compatriots- gone like me. Being pushed into the fire in the hearth at dawn.

Goodbye, my dear ones. Farewell, Wuhan, my hometown. Hopefully, after the disaster, you’ll remember someone once tried to let you know the truth as soon as possible. Hopefully, after the disaster, you’ll learn what it is to be righteous. No more good people should suffer from endless fear and helpless sadness.

I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now, there is in store for me the crown of righteousness. (2 Timothy 4:7, Holy Bible).