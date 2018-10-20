The mission of Jesus’ followers (October 21, 2018)

AND JESUS SAID

Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Matthew 28:19-20

Jesus’ words affirm the reality of the Trinity. Some people accuse theologians of making up the concept of the Trinity and reading it into Scripture. As we see here, the concept comes directly from Jesus himself. He did not say baptize them in the names but in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. The word Trinity does not occur in Scripture but it well describes the three-in-one nature of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.