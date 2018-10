AND JESUS SAID

“Go and announce to them that the Kingdom of Heaven is near. Heal the sick, raise the dead, cure those with leprosy, and cast out demons. Give as freely as you have received.” Matthew 10:7-8

Jesus gave the disciples a principle to guide their actions as they ministered to others: “Give as freely as you have received,” Because God has showered us with his blessings, we should give generously to others of our time, love, and possessions.