The real enemy

For our struggle is not with flesh and blood but with the principalities, with the powers, with the world rulers of this present darkness… – Ephesians 6:12

“Ahooo! Ahooo!” This was the chant of the mighty Spartan soldiers from my favorite movie, 300. It’s also the battle cry of the Radicals, a group of young men from the Light of Jesus Family who are being groomed to be mighty servants of God.

I used to think that strength is measured by how big and strong your muscles are. But thanks to the Radical Training Program, I found the true meaning of strength. To give until it hurts. To be patient with the other driver who cut you off. To understand your spouse when she’s being unreasonable. To be able to provide for your family and be a good example to your kids. To serve God and His people through loving sacrifice. And to strive to be more loving than to fight for what’s right.

Like the mighty 300, we face a deadly war every day. A war between succumbing to sin or having the strength to live the Gospel. Lucky for us, we have the best King any army could ever have — Jesus! With Him leading the way, losing is not an option. Monching Bueno (ramon_bueno@yahoo.com)

Reflection:Do you find yourself in the middle of a war right now? How do you prepare your spiritual muscles for the battle ahead?

Lord Jesus, give me the strength today to live and love like You. Amen.