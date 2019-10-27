The results of prayer

AND JESUS SAID

“Then you will ask in my name. I’m not saying I will ask the Father on your behalf, for the Father himself loves you dearly because you love me and believe that I came from God.” John 16:26-27

Jesus is talking about a new relationship between the believer and God. Previously people approached God through priests. After Jesus’ resurrection, any believer could approach God directly. A new day had dawned, and now all believers are priests and can talk with God not because of our own merit, but because Jesus, our great High Priests, has made us acceptable to God.